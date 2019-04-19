GAA: Club Players body critical of continued inaction on fixture backlog

The Club Players Association was founded in early 2017

The Club Players Association has called for "action, not words" from the GAA as they seek an end to fixture congestion.

The Association has written to its members claiming that "nothing has been done" to address their concerns over the fixtures backlog at club level.

It has also warned of an "escalation" in a bid to break the impasse.

The CPA was founded in January 2017 by GAA members who were disillusioned by the lack of matches for players outside of the inter-county season.

"Over two years have passed since the CPA was established to help 'Fix The Fixtures'. Unfortunately, the fixtures crisis remains, and nothing has been done by GAA management to materially address the situation or achieve real change," the open letter to CPA members began.

The Association has grown frustrated by the lack of movement on the creation of a new Fixtures Group, which was agreed with the GAA earlier this year, and says it has a trail of correspondence with Croke Park but they have received no indication of when the group will be established.

"We thought we were being listened to on the formation of the group, its time-frame of activity and its terms of reference," the letter added.

"Sadly, progress has since ground to a halt, despite our efforts and enthusiasm. Words but no action."

The CPA statement concluded: "We will be in touch again soon to update you on next steps, including possible escalation. We ask you as a club player to get ready to stand up for your club against continued inaction."