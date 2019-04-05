Hogan Cup: St Michael's chase elusive first title

St Michael's College Enniskillen are seven-time MacRory Cup winners

Hogan Cup Final: St Michael's College Enniskillen v Naas CBS Venue: Croke Park Date: Saturday, 6 April Throw-in: 14:45 BST Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Long-serving St Michael's College manager Dom Corrigan says "it would mean everything" for Fermanagh football to win a first Hogan Cup on Saturday.

The MacRory Cup champions play Naas CBS in Croke Park with both schools bidding for a first All-Ireland title.

St Michael's lost both previous final appearances in 2002 and 2012.

"It would be a great boost for football in the county for 15 Fermanagh men to go to Croke Park and take a Hogan home, we would be in heaven," said Corrigan.

The Enniskillen school has a rich pedigree in schools' football winning seven MacRory titles and this year's win over Omagh CBS was their first since 2012.

Tyrone clubs Trillick and Dromore have provided players to previous winning St Michael's teams, but this year's crop is made up entirely of Fermanagh players - several of whom are tipped for a speedy call-up to Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh senior squad ahead of this year's Ulster SFC championship.

Former Erne boss Corrigan, who has taught at St Michael's for 35 years and took over management of the MacRory Cup teams 20 years ago, had a feeling at the start of the year that the 2019 vintage had something special.

"I really did because we have good scoring forwards who were going to keep us in games," he said.

"Big Brandon Horan is an outstanding midfielder, the best in Ulster in his age group, and Darragh McBrien, Conor Love and Micheal Flynn are three stand-out forwards.

"So from the start I felt definitely we were capable of top four [in Ulster] and after that, anything could happen.

"I have been chasing this Hogan for a long time and hopefully we can produce a performance good enough to win it."

St Michael's captain Brandon Horan and man of the match Darragh McBrien lead the MacRory Cup-winning celebrations

St Michael's beat Omagh CBS in the MacRory decider on 18 March before a 2-13 to 1-10 win over St Colman's Claremorris in Longford last week to reach the Hogan decider.

Corrigan stated: "The MacRory semi-final against St Pat's Maghera was our toughest test to date, but in the last two games we have started well and let teams back into it before reasserting our control".

"The first 20 minutes last week [against St Colman's] was our best football of the season and although they came back at us, it's a good sign of a team that can respond to setbacks and we did that."

Leinster champions Naas CBS defeated school giants Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 0-20 to 0-14 in the other semi-final last weekend in Mallow, a result that came as no surprise to Corrigan.

"We actually played Naas in a pre-season game in Virginia in Cavan back in January," he said.

"At half time they led by eight points and we had a good second half to come back and draw the game.

"Winning a Hogan Cup would mean everything to everyone in the college and in the county and it would be a huge platform for these boys to go on to even bigger and better things in their football careers."