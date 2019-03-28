Division Four Final: Derry 'not good enough' to underestimate Leitrim - McKaigue

Chrissy McKaigue has played in two losing Division One Finals and the Division Two decider success in 2013

Allianz Division Four Football League Final: Derry v Leitrim Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 30 March Throw-in: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage of Division Four and Division Two Finals on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 14:45 GMT

Chrissy McKaigue says Derry are not good enough to go into the Division Four Football League Final against Leitrim with a complacent attitude.

Damian McErlain's Oak Leafers did beat Saturday's opposition 2-16 to 1-12 two weeks ago but both sides had already secured promotion by that stage.

"We become a very, very ordinary side when we are not at the top of our game," said Derry skipper McKaigue.

"We will need our best performance to get a positive result."

While Derry have banked the promotion that was widely expected following their shock relegation to Division Four last Spring, McKaigue fears that defeat after an uninspiring display on Saturday could see the Oak Leafers lose crucial momentum as they approach their difficult Ulster Championship preliminary-round encounter with Tyrone on 12 May.

"This game is huge for Derry football. It's a national final and we have to make sure that we go out and win it," insists the Slaughtneil star.

"For me, what better preparation, what better confidence, what better momentum than to win and then go into the championship with silverware under your belt?

Derry 'stuck in a losing rut' last year

"Last year, Derry got stuck in the rut of not being able to buy a win. Winning is a mentality. It's a habit.

"This year, there have been a lot of games when we haven't played well - particularly the first game against Antrim - but we have found a way to win and that does serious wonders for a squad.

"This Sunday if we win, it will be eight games on the bounce that we have won."

McKaigue will be involved in his fourth National Football League Final with Derry on Saturday having played on the losing Oak Leaf teams in the Division One deciders in 2009 and 2014 in addition to the 2013 Division Two Final triumph over Westmeath.

With county teams becoming ever more professional, McKaigue is warning the Derry squad that they must not assume that such Croke Park occasions will come around regularly in the future.

"The way the gaelic football landscape is changing, more and more teams are becoming competitive as county boards and county teams have got their houses in order.

"There's a chance for silverware on Saturday and we have to be totally focused on the job."

Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan has been rated as one of the best forwards in gaelic football for more than a decade

But while McKaigue believes there is no complacency in the Derry team heading into Saturday's final, he accepts that Oak Leaf supporters, those that bother to turn up at Croke Park and those that don't, will expect nothing less than victory over the Connacht county.

However, the Slaughtneil man is warning all concerned that Derry will be facing a highly-motivated and in-form Leitrim, whose only defeat came in what was effectively a dead-rubber at Celtic Park in the penultimate series of round robin games.

"We understand we carry the favourites tag coming into this game but are very, very aware that we are playing against a very good Leitrim team.

"We will be playing against a county that is on the crest of a wave at the moment."

Former Cavan boss Terry Hyland has guided Leitrim to promotion and his team includes experienced forward Emlyn Mulligan and veteran keeper Cathal McCrann, who have fought their way back into the starting line-up in recent weeks.

Leitrim: C McCrann; A Flynn, M McWeeney, P Maguire; S McWeeney, S Quinn, R Mulvey; M Plunkett, S Moran; D McGovern, E Mulligan, D Flynn; D Rooney, E Sweeney, R O'Rourke. Subs: D McKiernan, C Reynolds, G Plunkett, C Cullen, O Madden, P Dolan, C McGloin, D Moran, J Heslin, N Brady, G Reynolds