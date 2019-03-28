Donegal boss Declan Bonner says 'sleeping giants' Meath have awoken

Media playback is not supported on this device Donegal boss Declan Bonner insists winning Division Two title is 'important'

Allianz Division Two Football League Final: Meath v Donegal Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 30 March Throw-in: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage of Division Four and Division Two Finals on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 14:45 GMT

Declan Bonner says Meath's re-emergence is good for gaelic football as his Donegal prepare to face the Royals in Saturday's Division Two Final.

Bonner admits his team were lucky to beat Meath in Ballybofey on 2 February on what proved the Royals' only dropped points in Division Two.

"They are probably the sleeping giants over the last decade," said Bonner.

"They are back in Division One and Leinster does need good teams to come out and compete with Dublin."

While Donegal's route to Saturday's final did include successive defeats by relegated Tipperary and Fermanagh, Bonner says that Andy McEntee's Meath outfit "were probably the best side we met in Division Two".

For most of that contest, Meath outmuscled the Ulster champions as they led 0-14 to 0-10 with 12 minutes remaining before a scrambled late Caolan McGonagle goal saw the home team snatch a 1-13 to 0-14 success.

"We got the rub of the green that day with the late goal from Caolan McGonagle. Andy McEntee has done a really good job with them," adds Bonner.

Bryan Menton and Darragh Campion helped Meath secure promotion by beating Fermanagh last weekend

Bonner wants Donegal to 'finish job'

While Donegal's main Spring mission of securing an immediate return to Division One has been achieved, Bonner insists that he wants his team to "finish the job" by winning the Division Two final.

"It's important we do finish the league on a high, get a performance and pick up the Division Two title. But it's not going to be easy."

Bonner has used the campaign to blood youngsters such as Oisin Gallen, Niall O'Donnell and Brendan McCole but it required the return of experienced men such as skipper Michael Murphy, Frank McGlynn and Paddy McGrath to get the campaign back after the late February wobble.

Neil McGee and Leo McLoone are also back available again while Bonner reports that long-term injury victim Patrick McBrearty remains on track to return by the time Donegal's championship campaign starts against Fermanagh on 26 May.

"We played reasonably well in those matches [against Tipperary and Fermanagh] but just didn't finish those matches out. We hadn't that experience on the park.

"But the older fellows coming back in has given us that experience and we have finished out the last couple of games really strongly against Cork and Kildare."

Bonner believes Sunday's Croke Park occasion will prove invaluable experience for his young contingent ahead of anticipated bigger future occasions at headquarters.

"Some of the lads maybe haven't played before in Croke Park - the likes of Brendan McCole, Oisin Gallen and Dara O Baoill.

"It's important to get those involved so they can experience the surroundings."