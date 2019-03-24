Football League Division Four: Antrim end with comeback win over Limerick

Ryan Murray
Ryan Murray hit Antrim's first goal in the win over Limerick

Antrim came back from five points down at half-time to end their Division Four campaign on a high with a four-point win away to Limerick.

Ryan Murray and Matthew Fitzpatrick led the second-half revival with the two goals in the Saffrons' 2-12 to 1-11 victory at Newcastlewest.

Murray struck seven minutes into the second half, with Fitzpatrick scoring 10 minutes later.

It was a third win in seven league outings for Lenny Harbinson's men.

A Cillian Fahy goal had and six points from Jamie Lee saw Limerick, who ended their league campaign with two wins and five defeats, lead at 1-7 to 0-5 at the interval.

The Division Four final will be contested next week by Derry and Leitrim.

