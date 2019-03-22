Football League Division One: Tyrone make one change for Galway game

Brian Kennedy was a late inclusion in place of Connor McAliskey for last weekend's game

Football League round seven Date: Sunday, 24 March Throw-ins: All games start at 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave and the BBC Sport website from 13:30

Tyrone have made one change for Sunday's final round Football League game against Galway in Omagh.

Connor McAliskey's inclusion in place of Brian Kennedy is the only change in personnel from last weekend's Division One win over Dublin at Croke Park.

McAliskey was named in last weekend's original line-up before being replaced by Kennedy shortly before the throw-in.

Tiernan McCann is passed fit after having to go off in the first half of the Croke Park contest.

Cathal McShane will again wear the number eight jersey but it will not be a surprise if he again operates in a two-man full-forward line with Mattie Donnelly.

McShane produced a man-of-the-match display at headquarters as he offered a long-ball outlet to the Red Hands that they have lacked in recent seasons.

Tyrone go into the final series of round robin games with the chance of clinching a place in the Division One final that seemed an impossibility after they picked up only one point from their opening three games.

However since then, a run of wins over Monaghan, Cavan and the Dubs has moved the Red Hands into fourth place in the Division One table.

A Tyrone victory over the Tribesmen coupled with victory for relegation-threatened Monaghan in Mayo would mean the Red Hands facing top-of-the-table Kerry in the Division One decider.

"If we can play well in our last game and give ourselves nine points sure who knows what can happen?" said Tyrone boss Mickey Harte earlier this week.

"It's out of our hands. We'll have to do our best because Galway will come with a chance of being in the league final as well so they'll be all guns blazing to get a victory in Omagh."

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, F Burns, B McDonnell; C McShane, R Donnelly; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McAliskey, P Harte, K McGeary.