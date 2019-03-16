Football League Division Two: Donegal battle to crucial 1-19 to 1-12 win in Cork

Jamie Brennan notched 1-2 for Donegal at Pairc Ui Rinn including his late goal

Donegal kept their Division Two promotion hopes alive by fighting back from five points down early in the second half to beat Cork 1-19 to 1-12.

Cork led 0-6 to 0-3 after 20 minutes and while Donegal drew level, a Mattie Taylor goal helped the Rebels lead by five at half-time.

The home side were still five clear after 45 minutes but Donegal hit seven of the next eight scores to move ahead.

After Cork levelled, Donegal hit a late 1-4 including a Jamie Brennan goal.

The win moves Donegal to eight points - level with leaders Meath and Fermanagh - who are also both in action on Saturday.

Declan Bonner's side are at home to Kildare next Sunday when victory could be enough to see them make an immediate return to Division One after their surprise relegation last Spring.

Cork remain on three points and in serious danger of dropping to Division Three with their final game away to Armagh next weekend.

