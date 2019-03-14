Football League Division Two: Armagh's Morgan out of Fermanagh game

Morgan and Donegal's Jason McGee were sent off by referee Martin McNally in Ballybofey earlier this month

Division Two: Armagh v Fermanagh Venue: St Oliver Plunkett Park, Crossmaglen Date: Saturday, 16 March Throw-in: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport NI website

Armagh will be without defender James Morgan for their Division Two encounter with Ulster rivals Fermanagh on Saturday.

The Crossmaglen man has been handed a one match ban following his red card in Ballybofey earlier this month.

Morgan and Donegal forward Jason McGee were sent off for their part in a fracas during an ill-tempered first half.

The GAA's Central Hearings Committee confirmed the ban on Thursday.

Fermanagh travel to Crossmaglen on Saturday knowing that a win will put them on the cusp of securing a top-two finish and promotion to Division One.

Victory for Armagh would bring them to within two points of the Ernemen going into the final round of fixtures.

Meath 5 4 0 1 +15 8 Fermanagh 5 3 2 0 +8 8 Donegal 5 3 0 2 -2 6 Kildare 5 2 1 2 +7 5 Armagh 5 1 2 2 -1 4 Clare 5 1 1 3 0 3 Tipperary 5 1 1 3 -8 3 Cork 5 1 1 3 -15 3

Ulster champions Donegal also remain in the hunt for an immediate return to the top tier, although Declan Bonner's side cannot afford any more slip-ups having already suffered defeats by Tipperary and Fermanagh.

Their one-point win over Armagh on 2 March ensured that their promotion aspirations remained alive.