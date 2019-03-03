Hurling League Division 2A: Antrim win but miss out on promotion

Conor McCann hit 1-1 for Antrim as they edged out the Exiles at Corrigan Park on Sunday

Antrim's 1-16 to 0-17 victory over London was not enough to secure a promotion spot from Division 2A of the Hurling League.

The Saffrons ended the campaign in third with Westmeath top while Kerry took the second promotion place by finishing two points ahead of Antrim.

London led 0-10 to 0-7 at the break in Corrigan Park on Sunday.

Conor McCann's goal 14 minutes into the second half proved decisive as the Ulster hosts ran out two-point winners.

James McNaughton top-scored for Antrim with five points while McCann added a point to his goal.

Westmeath were already assured of promotion before their 2-12 to 0-6 victory over Mayo in Mullingar.

Kerry ensured they would join Westmeath in the Division 2A final when they defeated Meath 3-15 to 0-8.

