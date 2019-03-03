All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie final: Slaughtneil seal treble with win over St Martin's

Trophy lift time for Slaughtneil as Sluaghtneil joint-captains Grainne O'Kane and Siobhan Bradley celebrate another All-Ireland title

Tina Hannon hit 1-6 as Slaughtneil secured a third straight All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title by defeating St Martin's 1-9 to 0-7 in the final.

Hannon netted after just four minutes at Croke Park to help the Derry side to a 1-6 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Slaughtneil moved 1-9 to 0-4 in front before Louise Duggan kept out a St Martin's penalty from Chloe Fox.

It completed an Ulster camogie double after Clonduff beat Gailtir in the All-Ireland Intermediate decider.

Clonduff captain Paula Gribben fired over six points as the Down side won the title for the first time with a 0-10 to 0-9 success.

Jumping for joy - Clonduff players celebrates their All-Ireland success on Sunday

They opened up a five-point lead over their Waterford opponents in the first half but Gailtir fought back to leave it 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

A tense finale saw Clonduff lead by a single point going into added time and they defended with resilience to come out on top.

Sara-Louise Carr popped over three points for Clonduff and her sister Fionnuala added the other score while Gailtir's Annie Fitzgerald top-scored with seven points.

The intermediate final was followed by the senior showpiece and Hannon made her mark with a superb display for Slaughtneil.

The forward's high ball crept into the net and she tagged on three points while Josie McMullan and Shannon Graham were also among the Slaughtneil scorers in a dominant first half display.

Katie O'Connor of St Martin's tracks the run of Slaughtneil forward Tina Hannon

Wexford outfit St Martin's enjoyed the wind advantage in the second half but they wasted the chance to put pressure on Slaughtneil.

St Martin's were awarded a penalty on 44 minutes but Fox could not find a way past Duggan on the line and Slaughtneil cruised to the finishing line.

It had rained for most of the afternoon but as the game concluded snow fell on the Croke Park surface on another triumphant day for Slaughtneil.