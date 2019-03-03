Football League: Fermanagh overcome Clare at Brewster Park

Sean Quigley top-scored with six points for the Ernemen in their Division Two win

Fermanagh maintained their push for promotion from Division Two with a 0-12 to 0-9 victory over Clare in Enniskillen on Sunday.

It was a close first half with the teams tied five times and Sean Quigley's fourth point gave the hosts a 0-6 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Points from Quigley, Aidan Breen and Ryan Lyons saw Fermanagh move clear late in the game to secure the win.

Fermanagh stay second behind leaders Meath on score difference.

Quigley and Che Cullen fired over to give the Erne side the perfect start but Kieran Malone and Conor Finuacane hit back for Clare to signal that this would be a tight tussle.

Clare keeper Pierce DeLoughrey made an excellent save to keep out a Ryan Lyons shot seconds before Quigley edged Fermanagh in front on the stroke of half-time.

Quigley pushed Fermanagh two clear on the restart but Jamie Malone pulled one back before Declan McCusker and Ciaran Corrigan made it 0-9 to 0-6 to the Ulster side.

Malone tagged on another point but was then sin-binned for a poor tackle on Ryan Jones.

The scores from Quigley, Breen and Lyons proved decisive although Clare pressed hard in the final minutes.

Sean O'Donoghue saw his shot cleared off the line and Eoin Cleary slotted over but Fermanagh held on for a three-point victory.

Division Two - Saturday Tipperary 0-12 Cork 1-12 Donegal 1-9 Armagh 0-11