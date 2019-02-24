Football League Division Three: O'Hare hits hat-trick as Down win in Longford

Donal O'Hare's hat-trick helped Down secure a third straight win in Division Three

Down moved into the second promotion spot in Division Three of the Football League as Donal O'Hare's hat-trick helped them beat Longford 3-7 to 0-8.

O'Hare's first goal in the 10th minute helped Down lead 1-4 to 0-3 after a low-scoring first half.

The game's crucial score was O'Hare's second three-pointer immediately after the restart at Pearse Park.

O'Hare netted again on 51 minutes to put Down 3-4 to 0-4 ahead and the Mourne remained in control thereafter.

Down were grateful to keeper Rory Burns make a couple of tremendous stops to deny goals for Darren Gallagher when the game was still in the melting pot before also saving a 58th-minute Michael Quinn penalty.

Mullinalaghta trio Donal McElligott, James McGivney and Patrick Fox were back in the Longford ranks as the home side suffered their first defeat following two wins and a draw in the opening three games.

Down's win has them second on scoring different between leaders Louth although a tight division sees Westmeath and Longford still only a point off the pace.

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-14 Cavan 3-13 Roscommon 0-13

Division Two Armagh 1-15 Tipperary 0-12 Donegal 0-10 Fermanagh 0-13 Kildare 1-16 Clare 0-13

Division Three Longford 0-08 Down 3-07 Westmeath 0-13 Laois 0-10 Louth 5-16 Sligo 0-16 Offaly 0-15 Carlow 1-09

Division Four Antrim 1-13 London 1-08 Derry 2-08 Wicklow 0-09 Wexford 0-12 Waterford 5-04

SATURDAY'S FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Dublin 1-12 Mayo 0-07 Tyrone 1-16 Monaghan 0-12

Division Two Cork 1-09 Meath 2-12