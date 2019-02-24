Football League Division Four: Antrim beat London 1-13 to 1-08 in Belfast

Paddy McBride scored three first half points before receiving a second yellow card later in the game

Antrim saw off London by five points at Corrigan Park to claim their first win of the league season.

Ryan Murray's first half penalty helped move the Saffrons into a comfortable lead at the break, although London remained in touch throughout.

Both sides ended the game with 14 men after Paddy McBride and Eoin Flanagan were shown second yellows.

The win moves Antrim level on points with London.

London came fast out of the traps and took the lead through David Dunne's goal as they sought to claim their second win of the campaign.

Although by no means a dominant display, the Saffrons were in control for the majority of the contest in Belfast with McBride playing a starring role in the first half with three well-taken points.

The game's defining period came at the beginning of the second half when Antrim stretched their further stretched their half-time lead into a seven point advantage.

Although London remained close, late scores from Declan Lynch and Ruairi McCann secured the points.

Antrim scorers: McBride 0-3, R Murray 1-4, M Johnston 0-1, M Fitzpatrick 0-2. C Duffin 0-1, D Lynch 0-1, R McCann 0-1

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES/RESULTS

Division One Dublin 1-12 Mayo 0-07 Tyrone 1-16 Monaghan 0-12 Galway v Kerry Tuam Cavan v Roscommon Kingspan Breffni - 14:30

Division Two Cork 1-09 Meath 2-12 Armagh v Tipperary Athletic Grounds Donegal v Fermanagh Letterkenny Kildare v Clare Newbridge

Division Three Longford v Down Longford Westmeath v Laois Mullingar - 14:30 Louth v Sligo Drogheda - 14:30 Offaly v Carlow Tullamore - 15:00