MacRory Cup: St Michael's Enniskillen beat St Pat's Maghera in semi-final

St Michael's Enniskillen last won the MacRory Cup in 2012

St Michael's Enniskillen produced a late comeback to beat St Patrick's Maghera 0-13 to 2-6 in Saturday's opening MacRory Cup semi-final.

An Alex Doherty goal helped the south Derry school lead 1-4 to 0-3 although St Michael's cut the margin to only a point by half-time.

Eunan Mulholland's 39th-minute goal put St Pat's 2-5 to 0-7 up but St Michael's hit six of the last seven scores.

St Patrick's Armagh face Omagh CBS in Saturday's second semi-final.

St Michael's win means the six-time champions will have a chance to win their first MacRory title since 2012 in the decider on 18 March.

The Fermanagh school's semi-final victory owed much to two tremendous saves by keeper Sean Nally to deny Mulholland goal attempts.

Scores from Conor Lane and Caolan Duffy gave St Michael's an early-two point lead before Doherty netted Maghera's first goal directly from a 13-metre free.

Conleth McGuckin, Conleth McShane and Pat Shivers were among further St Pat's scorers as they moved into a 1-4 to 0-3 lead but St Michael's hit the last three points of the opening period.

After Michael Glynn's levelling free, a Doherty point and Mulholland's goal put Maghera four ahead by the 39th minute.

But another Glynn free started a sequence of six straight St Michael's points which included three Darragh McBrien scores.

A McGuckin point on 59 minutes reduced the Enniskillen lead to the minimum but St Pat's could not get on terms as a Mulholland shot was blocked in injury-time.