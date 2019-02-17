Sigerson Cup: UCC to face St Mary's College in Wednesday's decider

Kieran Molloy (right) played for NUI Galway having helped Corofin beat Gaoth Dobhair in Saturday's All-Ireland Club semi-final

UCC will face St Mary's College in Wednesday's Sigerson Cup final at Parnell Park after edging out NUI Galway 4-09 to 1-15 on Sunday.

Two goals from in-form Kerry star Sean O'Shea helped UCC go into half-time with a slender 2-3 to 0-8 lead.

A John Maher goal put NUIG ahead after the restart only for Eimhin Courtney's three-pointer to restore the UCC lead.

Conor Geaney's 52nd-minute goal gave UCC a sufficient cushion in the closing stages despite NUIG pressure.

Jarlath Og Burns says 'gamble' of playing with wind helped St Mary's stun UCD

O'Shea finished with 2-3 for UCC with Geaney notching a tally of 1-4 while Michael Daly top-scored with 0-7 for the Galway college.

St Mary's defeated holders UCD 0-10 to 0-7 in Saturday's first semi-final and they will be going for their third triumph in the competition to add to their 1989 and 2017 titles.

UCC have won the competition on 21 occasions with their last title coming in 2014.