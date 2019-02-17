Hurling League Division Two A: Home defeat by Westmeath hits Antrim hopes

Niall Mitchell's Westmeath goal just before half-time was a big score in Sunday's contest

Antrim's promotion hopes in Division Two A of the Hurling League suffered a major blow as they were edged out 1-17 to 1-15 by table-toppers Westmeath.

The Saffrons led 0-6 to 0-4 after 25 minutes but Westmeath hit 1-5 without reply before half-time - including substitute Niall Mitchell's goal.

Keelan Molloy's goal helped Antrim level within six minutes of the restart at Corrigan Park.

However, Westmeath moved three ahead again and held on to win.

There was a controversy late in the game as James McNaughton thought he had notched his 11th Antrim point to cut Westmeath's lead to only one with still around two minutes of injury-time left.

However, following a long consultation, the match referee backed his umpires' assessment that the shot had been a wide.

Antrim had one further attack with an attempt for a point coming back off a post.

The victory maintain's Westmeath 100% record as they move to six points after three games.

Antrim drop to fourth in the table having lost their opener against Kerry before narrowly beating Meath in their second game.

The top two teams in the six-strong division at the end of the round robin games will play off to earn a promotion place.

More to follow.

