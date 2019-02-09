Football League Division Two: Ernemen beat Kildare for first victory

Sean Quigley top-scored for Fermanagh as they saw off the challenge of Kildare

Fermanagh chalked up a first win in their Football League Division Two campaign by defeating the Lilywhites 0-8 to 0-6 at Brewster Park.

The hosts raced into a three-point and they bossed possession in the first half but the Ernemen hit six wides and went in 0-5 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Sean Quigley scored his third free for Fermanagh before Kildare hit back to level at 0-6 to 0-6.

Ryan Lyons edged Fermanagh in front before adding the insurance point.

Rory Gallagher's team drew their opening two league games and were up against a Lilywhites side yet to taste defeat.

Points from Quigley, Connall Jones and Ryan Jones gave the Ulster side the perfect start but back came Kildare with an Adam Tyrrell double.

Eoin Donnelly slotted over for Fermanagh and Fergal Conway reduced the gap again to one before Quigley added his second free for the final score of the opening 35 minutes.

Erne boss Rory Gallagher saw his team move up to four points in the league from three games

A scrappy and ill-tempered end to the first half culminated in a melee as the teams walked off on the whistle and Fermanagh's Kane Connor and Kildare forward Ben McCormack were yellow-carded before the restart.

Neil Flynn's free got the scoring under way in the second half and the Kildare forward added another after Quigley registered a Fermanagh point.

Just a point in it and the teams were soon level after Conway fired over the equalising point for the Leinster men.

Fermanagh came closest to goal when Ultan Kelm was left with just Mark Donnellan to beat but the Kildare keeper rushed out to make the save.

Lyons made it 0-7 to 0-6 with 10 minutes left and both sides squandered opportunities before the game entered added time.

McCormack picked up a second yellow as Kildare finished with 14 players and Lyons sealed victory in the dying seconds.

