All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Final: St Enda's beaten in decider

St Enda's got off to a dreadful start as they trailed 2-3 to 0-0

Glengormley club St Enda's hopes of All-Ireland glory were dashed as they lost the Intermediate Club Football Final 5-13 to 2-9 against Kilcummin.

Kevin McCarthy hit 3-7 - all from play - for the Kerry club who led 2-3 to 0-0 after only seven minutes.

Goals from Eoin Nagle and Kristian Healy cut the margin to only two but Kieran Murphy then slotted a penalty as the Kerry men led by five at half-time.

St Enda's keeper Paddy Flood was black carded after conceding the penalty.

The Belfast outfit had hoped to clinch the All-Ireland title and round off an emotional Odyssey to Croke Park for a club that lost five members to sectarian killings during the Troubles in addition to being targeted and bombed dozens of times.

But Frank Fitzsimons' side conceded a goal after less than two minutes, after McCarthy darted through to bring a save from Flood, with the loose ball falling to Matt Keane, who smashed the ball to the roof of the net.

And the Munster men got in for goal number two in the seventh minute when McCarthy picked his spot in the bottom corner.

Odhran Eastwood got the St Enda's challenge going with a couple of well taken points, and on 14 minutes, Nagle broke through to smash a thunderous finish to the top corner of the net for a brilliant goal.

Ruairi Scott sent Kristian Healy through for a second St Enda's goal seven minutes later to cut the margin to only two.

But crucially, Kilcummin were awarded their penalty a minute later as Murphy blasted to the net after Flood's black carding saw substitute keeper Michael Morgan having to be introduced.

After leading by five at half-time, the margin became nine within 10 minutes of the restart, with McCarthy clipping over two more points.

Ruairi Scott swept over a couple of eye-catching points as the Glengormley men continued to battle with spirit.

But Donal Maher and Kieran Murphy were inspirational as the Kerrymen closed ranks at the back.

And McCarthy wasn't finished yet as he hit two further goals to complete his hat-trick.