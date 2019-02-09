Football League Div One: Mayo beat Cavan to stay top of the table

Evan Regan's first-half goal proved decisive for Mayo

Mayo continued their 100% start to the Football League Division One with a five-point win over Cavan at Castlebar.

The Connacht side recovered from a slow start at McHale Park to secure an impressive 1-13 to 0-11 success.

Evan Regan's goal just before half time proved decisive as Mayo kept pace with Kerry at the top of the table.

Cavan had to play the final 10 minutes with just 14 men and faded dramatically after Stephen Murray was dismissed for a second yellow card offence.

Mayo remain above Kerry at the top of the Division One standings on points difference after the Kingdom beat Dublin by a point in Tralee.

The All-Ireland champions fell to their second league defeat of the year as Peter Crowley's injury-time fisted point earned a thrilling 1-18 to 2-14 victory for the Kingdom.

Ciaran Brady of Cavan attempts to evade a challenge from Mayo's Matthew Ruane

Breffni storm from the traps

Seeking their first league win of the year, Cavan stormed into the game as two early points by Jack Brady helped the visitors to build a 0-1 to 0-4 lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Led by veteran forward Andy Moran, Mayo gradually worked their way into the game and captain Aidan O'Shea put his side ahead for the first time when he converted an offensive mark in the 24th minute as Cavan's early momentum faltered during a 16-minute scoreless spell.

A fine score by Conor Rehill pulled the Breffnimen back to within a point but Regan's opportunistic goal gave Mayo a decisive half-time lead.

The corner-forward leapt above Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan to get a fist to the ball after midfielder Matthew Ruane's long-range strike dropped just short of the posts.

Aidan O'Shea was an influential figure for Mayo at McHale Park

Mayo cut loose

Regan converted his second free of the evening to extend Mayo's lead at the start of the second half while Aidan O'Shea's influence in the middle set up a spectacular point by Lee Keegan as the home side began to cut loose.

Galligan missed a pair of long-range frees in quick succession as Cavan struggled for scores but when Brady and Dara McVeety scored two quick points the visitors were back to within a goal of their hosts.

Mayo manager James Horan responded by introducing a number of impact substitutes with Donal Vaughan and Brian Reape both scoring points before Kevin McLoughlin was fouled by Murray, whose dismissal ended Breffni hopes of an upset.

Jason Doherty converted his third free of the night and Diarmuid O'Connor also got a late score as the Mayomen edged six ahead before Cavan's Martin Reilly kicked a late consolation point for the visitors who will return to Kingspan Breffni Park for their round four match against Roscommon on 24 February.

