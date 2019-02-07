Football League: Tyrone boss Harte makes only one change from Mayo defeat

Fionn McDonagh celebrates after scoring Mayo's second goal at Healy Park last weekend
Fionn McDonagh's second-half goal sealed Mayo's win over the Red Hands last weekend

Mickey Harte has kept faith with 14 of the starters from last weekend's chastening defeat by Mayo for Sunday's Division One contest in Roscommon.

Cathal McShane's inclusion at full-forward in place of Frank Burns is Tyrone's only change.

Tyrone will go into the contest bottom of Division One after also losing their opener against Kerry.

Earlier this week, Harte accepted that last year's All-Ireland Finalists are now involved in a relegation battle.

McShane was picked to start against Mayo but a late change saw Burns coming into the starting line-up.

Despite their win in Omagh, Mayo boss James Horan has made five changes for Saturday evening's home game against Cavan.

League debutant Colm Moran is drafted in alongside keeper David Clarke, Ger Cafferkey, Evan Regan and midfielder Matthew Ruane, who will be making his first senior start after coming on as a substitute at Healy Park.

Rob Hennelly, Brendan Harrison, Donal Vaughan, Ciaran Treacy and Brian Reape drop out as Horan opts some rotation despite the county's opening two league wins for the first time since 2012.

Last weekend's goalscores Keith Higgins and Fionn McDonagh are both included along with other big-name stars Lee Keegan, Aidan O'Shea and Andy Moran.

Tyrone (v Roscommon): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; B Kennedy, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, L Brennan. Subs: B Gallen, F Burns, K Coney, C Grugan, C McCann, A McCrory, B McDonnell, C McLaughlin, C Meyler, R O'Neill, L Rafferty.

Mayo (v Cavan): D Clarke; S Coen, G Cafferkey, K Higgins; L Keegan, M Plunkett, P Durcan; D O'Connor, M Ruane; F McDonagh, A O'Shea, J Doherty; E Regan, A Moran, C Moran.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday, 9 February - 19:00 GMT

Division One
KerryvDublinTralee
Mayo vCavanCastlebar
Division Two
FermanaghvKildareBrewster Park
Division Three
DownvWestmeathPairc Esler

Sunday, 10 February - 14:00 GMT

Division One
RoscommonvTyroneDr Hyde Park
MonaghanvGalwayInniskeen
Division Two
ClarevCorkEnnis
MeathvArmaghNavan
TipperaryvDonegalThurles
Division Three
CarlowvLongfordDr Cullen Park
Offaly vLouthTullamore
LaoisvSligoPortlaoise
Division Four
LeitrimvAntrimCarrick-on-Shannon
LondonvWexfordRuislip
WaterfordvDerryDungarvan
WicklowvLimerickAughrim

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you