Arron Graffin: Injured Cushendall defender '50-50' for All-Ireland semi-final

Arron Graffin was injured in the second half of Cushendall's Ulster Club Final win over Ballycran

AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final: St Thomas (Galway) v Ruairi Og Cushendall (Antrim) Venue: Parnell Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 9 February Throw-in: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave and BBC Sport website

Cushendall will wait until shortly before the throw-in to make a final decision on Arron Graffin's fitness for Saturday's All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final against St Thomas.

Graffin believes his delayed honeymoon in South America after the Ulster Final has boosted his chances of featuring.

His prospects looked remote after being carried off in the provincial final.

"We trekked around a lot and I think the altitude and walking helped my recovery," says Graffin.

The Antrim player's new wife, Sara Louise, daughter of Down football great Ross Carr, had agreed to put their three-weeks in South America on hold until the end of the Ulster campaign.

Hurley among luggage on South American trip

With Sara Louise also involved in a big camogie game for Clonduff on her return, the couple even managed to stash a hurley in their luggage on the trip which meant they could keep their hand in when they found a bit of open space.

"We brought one actually just for a couple of photographs and a couple of videos. We kept ourselves ticking over," smiles Graffin.

Since his return home, Arron has been rehabbing intensely with physio Ally McKeown and steady progress has enabled him to take part in full training sessions with his team-mates over the past couple of weeks.

But whether his two knees are ready for the intensity of an All-Ireland club semi-final remains open to question.

"The mind is good. It's just the two knees I'll be a bit worried about. It will be a 50-50 call if I will make it.

"But we have a great panel in Cushendall. We have a lot of young boys who want to take my position and if don't make it, I'm 100% confident that whoever comes in will do the job for us."

Graffin and Cushendall keeper Eoin Gillan show their disappointment after the 2016 All-Ireland Final defeat

Dall want chance to atone for 2016 Patrick's Day loss

Unlike those young men, Graffin has already experienced playing in an All-Ireland Club Final.

However, that was a chastening day for the Ruairi Ogs on St Patrick's Day in 2016 as an early scoring blitz from Limerick giants Na Piarsaigh had the game put to bed by half-time as they led 2-12 to 0-6.

Three years on, Graffin says that the players concerned are determined to atone for not going themselves justice on what was the biggest game of their lives.

"We left something behind. We would love to get back to the biggest stage in club hurling at Croke Park."

St Thomas won 2013 All-Ireland

But while St Thomas already have an All-Ireland title tucked away from 2013, Graffin admits that the Galway champions will not be doing sentiment on what is likely to be a sticky Parnell Park pitch.

"They have been there before and have an All-Ireland title in their back pocket.

"We're under no illusions about the challenge we face but we're fairly confident and we know we've got a great panel of players.

"Our club is 150% behind us. The management has done everything that has been asked of them and provided the platform for us as players."

Whenever, the Ruairi Ogs run ends this year, Graffin plans to book himself in for surgery on his "bad" right knee.

The Ulster Club final injury in November was a dislocation of his left knee which was popped back in on the field thanks to the quick work of medical staff both from Cushendall and opponents Ballycran.

That means he is ruling out an Antrim campaign this year but replies "never say never" when asked whether he might pull on the Saffron jersey at some stage in the future.