Sigerson Cup: St Mary's beat Maynooth 0-15 to 0-13 to reach semi-finals

Shane McGuigan
Slaughtneil man Shane McGuigan was on target for St Mary's in Dundalk

Belfast side St Mary's College progressed to the Sigerson Cup semi-finals by edging out Maynooth University 0-15 to 0-13 on Wednesday.

Maynooth led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time in Dundalk and while St Mary's then hit four answered points, the Kildare outfit fought back to level again.

But the 2017 winners held their nerve to win with Shane McGuigan, Colm Byrne and Ryan Coleman among their scores.

Ulster University face NUI Galway in the last eight on Wednesday night.

That game takes place in Abbotstown with Wednesday's other quarter-finals also evening matches as UCC host IT Carlow in Cork and UCD face DCU at Belfield.

St Mary's Daniel McKinless and Maynooth's James Kelly were both sent off in the closing stages of Wednesday's game.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you