Football League Div One: Mayo thump Tyrone as Monaghan and Cavan also lose

|Allianz Football League
|Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 2 & 3 February
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster MW, Sat from 19:00 GMT and Sun 13:45
Mayo handed Tyrone a chastening 2-13 to 0-10 defeat at Omagh as Monaghan and Cavan were also beaten in Division One.
Tyrone were second best from the off at Healy Park as Keith Higgins' goal left Mayo 1-7 to 0-3 up at the break before Fionn McDonagh's second-half strike.
After stunning Dublin last weekend, Monaghan were beaten 1-12 to 0-13 by Roscommon as Enda Smith hit a late penalty for the home side.
Sean O'Shea hit 12 points as Kerry beat Cavan 0-16 to 0-13 at Kingspan Breffni.
More to follow.
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS
Saturday, 2 February
|Division One
|Dublin
|1-15
|Galway
|0-07
|Division Two
|Donegal
|1-13
|Meath
|0-14
|Division Three
|Westmeath
|1-10
|Carlow
|2-07
|Laois
|1-09
|Louth
|3-08
Sunday, 3 February
|Division One
|Cavan
|0-13
|Kerry
|0-16
|Roscommon
|1-12
|Monaghan
|0-13
|Tyrone
|0-10
|Mayo
|2-13
|Division Two
|Cork
|0-10
|Kildare
|1-10
|Tipperary
|2-05
|Fermanagh
|2-05
|Armagh
|1-13
|Clare
|2-10
|Division Three
|Longford
|1-06
|Offaly
|0-09
|Sligo
|1-10
|Down
|1-12
|Division Four
|Derry
|0-19
|London
|1-09
|Limerick
|1-13
|Waterford
|0-13
|Wexford
|1-10
|Antrim
|0-09
|Wicklow
|1-12
|Leitrim
|1-16