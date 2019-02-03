Football League Div One: Mayo thump Tyrone as Monaghan and Cavan also lose

Fionn McDonagh's second-half goal killed off any remote hopes of a Tyrone fightback at Healy Park

Allianz Football League Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 2 & 3 February Coverage: Live commentary on BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster MW, Sat from 19:00 GMT and Sun 13:45

Mayo handed Tyrone a chastening 2-13 to 0-10 defeat at Omagh as Monaghan and Cavan were also beaten in Division One.

Tyrone were second best from the off at Healy Park as Keith Higgins' goal left Mayo 1-7 to 0-3 up at the break before Fionn McDonagh's second-half strike.

After stunning Dublin last weekend, Monaghan were beaten 1-12 to 0-13 by Roscommon as Enda Smith hit a late penalty for the home side.

Sean O'Shea hit 12 points as Kerry beat Cavan 0-16 to 0-13 at Kingspan Breffni.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday, 2 February

Division One Dublin 1-15 Galway 0-07

Division Two Donegal 1-13 Meath 0-14

Division Three Westmeath 1-10 Carlow 2-07 Laois 1-09 Louth 3-08

Sunday, 3 February

Division One Cavan 0-13 Kerry 0-16 Roscommon 1-12 Monaghan 0-13 Tyrone 0-10 Mayo 2-13

Division Two Cork 0-10 Kildare 1-10 Tipperary 2-05 Fermanagh 2-05 Armagh 1-13 Clare 2-10

Division Three Longford 1-06 Offaly 0-09 Sligo 1-10 Down 1-12