Football League Div One: Mayo thump Tyrone as Monaghan and Cavan also lose

Fionn McDonagh celebrates after scoring Mayo's second goal at Healy Park
Fionn McDonagh's second-half goal killed off any remote hopes of a Tyrone fightback at Healy Park
Allianz Football League
Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 2 & 3 February
Mayo handed Tyrone a chastening 2-13 to 0-10 defeat at Omagh as Monaghan and Cavan were also beaten in Division One.

Tyrone were second best from the off at Healy Park as Keith Higgins' goal left Mayo 1-7 to 0-3 up at the break before Fionn McDonagh's second-half strike.

After stunning Dublin last weekend, Monaghan were beaten 1-12 to 0-13 by Roscommon as Enda Smith hit a late penalty for the home side.

Sean O'Shea hit 12 points as Kerry beat Cavan 0-16 to 0-13 at Kingspan Breffni.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday, 2 February

Division One
Dublin1-15Galway0-07
Division Two
Donegal1-13Meath0-14
Division Three
Westmeath1-10Carlow2-07
Laois1-09Louth3-08

Sunday, 3 February

Division One
Cavan0-13Kerry0-16
Roscommon1-12Monaghan0-13
Tyrone0-10Mayo2-13
Division Two
Cork0-10Kildare1-10
Tipperary2-05Fermanagh2-05
Armagh1-13Clare2-10
Division Three
Longford1-06Offaly0-09
Sligo1-10Down1-12
Division Four
Derry0-19London1-09
Limerick1-13Waterford0-13
Wexford1-10Antrim0-09
Wicklow1-12Leitrim1-16

