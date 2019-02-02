Football League Division Two: Donegal fight back to beat Meath 1-13 to 0-14

Ciaran Thompson top-scored for Donegal with five points

Donegal produced an escape act to edge out Meath 1-13 to 0-14 in the Football League Division Two game at Ballybofey.

A physically dominant Meath side looked certain winners as they led 0-14 to 0-10 with 12 minutes of normal time left.

But Caolan McGonigle scrambled in a lucky goal to give Donegal a lifeline and three more points secured the home win as Meath missed late chances.

Ciaran Thompson hit five points for Donegal but Meath will wonder how they failed to win the contest.

Donegal began the match with only seven of the starters from last year's All-Ireland Super 8s defeat by Meath and for the vast majority of the contest, the largely young home side were second best against the Royals.

But against the run of play, McGonigle poked in Donegal's goal through the legs of Meath keeper Andrew Colgan in the 58th minute after a high ball into the defence.

As Meath's nerve seemed to fail them, Thompson's fifth point levelled the contest two minutes later and further points from Eoin McHugh and Jamie Brennan sealed Donegal's win as the visitors missed further chances.