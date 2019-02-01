GAA Football League: Donegal target Division One return

Bonner's Donegal beat Clare by three points in their opening match of Division Two

Allianz Football League Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 2 & 3 February Coverage: Live commentary on BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster MW, Sat from 19:00 GMT and Sun 13:45

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says a return to Division One football is important for his side as they look to build on last year's provincial title.

The Ulster champions began Division Two with a win over Clare as they seek an immediate return to the top tier.

Meath visit Ballybofey on Saturday in a meeting of the only two teams to take maximum points from the opening round.

"It is important," said Bonner. "We're looking at it match-on-match but we want to get back playing Division One.

"That's where the top teams are and that's where we want to be. It's a young squad at the moment, there's a lot of lads getting a lot of game time and valuable experience at this level and that can only augur well for the future."

Donegal were relegated from Division One on the final day of the round robin stages in last year's league when they had to settle for a draw against Mayo but they rallied superbly to win their ninth Ulster title three months later.

Bonner hopes that winning promotion from Division Two can help spark another successful run to the Super 8 series this summer.

"When we sat down and watched some of our league matches last year against the top teams, we were very competitive in all of those games," the Donegal boss added.

"Ultimately we went down on the last day against Mayo, four or five minutes deep into injury time, but it wasn't down to the last match it was because we didn't get enough points and that was why we ended up in Division Two.

"But we took plenty of positives out of that league and we went on to have a really good championship campaign.

"It's still early though, we're only just looking for two more points on Saturday night and some more of these young lads getting some valuable game time before some of the more experienced lads come back into it."

Donegal beat Meath by a point in their 2017 All-Ireland qualifier

Captain Michael Murphy and forward Paddy McBrearty are yet to return to action for Donegal this season, with Murphy expected back for the latter stages of the league while McBrearty is targeting the beginning of Donegal's Ulster title defence for his return from the knee injury he suffered in last year's final.

In the continued absence of some of his first-choice players, Bonner wants his side to build on their opening-round victory in Ennis as they look to go clear at the top of the Division Two table.

"It was great to get two away points against Clare last weekend and there's two more on offer this weekend," he continued.

"That's what we're looking for but we'll need a good performance (against Meath) to get those two points, which would set us up nicely for Tipperary in a week's time."

Monaghan hope to build on Dublin win

In Division One, Monaghan can build on their victory against Dublin when they face Roscommon at Hyde Park on Sunday.

Malachy O'Rourke's men recovered from six points behind at Clones to clinch back-to-back league wins against the All-Ireland champions and will now travel to face a Roscommon side that were narrowly beaten by Mayo in their all-Connacht match in the opening round.

Cavan are still seeking their first league win of 2019 after they lost in Galway and the Breffnimen face a stiff challenge in their first home game of the campaign when they host Kerry on Sunday.

Cavan boss Mickey Graham remains without the inspirational Gearoid McKiernan through injury but Kerry will also be without Young Footballer of the Year David Clifford.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyrone don't see Mayo as their 'bogey team' insists Ronan McNamee

Tyrone begin the weekend at the foot of the Division One table following their defeat in Kerry and manager Mickey Harte has made two changes to his side for the visit of Mayo to Omagh on Sunday.

Full-back Ronan McNamee has retained his place in the Red Hands' defence for the game at Healy Park as they look to repeat last year's league success over Mayo.

Tyrone, whose last league title was in 2003, lost their only Division One final appearance of the past 16 years when Dublin beat them by a point in the 2013 decider.

Dublin beat Tyrone by a point in the 2013 Division One final

"There's no league title on my CV. We were in a final in 2013 and we've evaded it since," said McNamee.

"Obviously that would be nice as well but after the opening weekend it will be an uphill battle because there's a benchmark set now by the teams that are on two points so we just have to get after it and hopefully catch those teams and see where it takes us.

"It would be nice to get to a national league final and win a national league but we'll just focus on Mayo for this week and fingers-crossed we'll get what we're looking for."

Armagh and Fermanagh aim for opening wins

Armagh and Fermanagh were both held to draws in their opening matches last weekend, leaving the two teams playing catch up on Meath and Donegal at the top of the Division Two standings.

Following a battling draw against his former Kildare charges in Newbridge, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney will be looking to continue his side's encouraging start to the season when they face Clare at Newry.

The Orchard County have been forced to stage the game at Pairc Esler instead of at the Athletic Grounds after the GAA ruled that Armagh had broken last year's pre-Championship training ban.

A late point by Conall Jones resuced a draw for Fermanagh against Cork last weekend

Fermanagh will travel to Semple Stadium to take on a Tipperary side that will be eager to bounce back from their four-point loss to Meath on the opening weekend.

Rory Gallagher's side needed a last-gasp point by Conall Jones to snatch a draw against Cork at Brewster Park in their first league outing of 2019.

Down already playing catch up

Down's disappointing start to their Division Three campaign means they are already playing catch up on their promotion rivals.

Former Down All-Star Marty Clarke has warned that the Mournemen could struggle to return to Division Two at the first attempt.

A six-point defeat by Laois means that Paddy Tally's side are just above bottom-side Sligo on points difference, with the two teams set to face each other on Sunday.

In Division Four, Derry opened their promotion push with a narrow win over Ulster rivals Antrim but Damian McErlain's Oak Leafers will have home advantage this week as London make the long trip to Owenbeg following a one-point defeat by Limerick in round one.

Antrim will hope to draw some encouragement from their strong second-half performance against Derry when they travel to take on a Wexford side that lost heavily to Leitrim in their opening match.

Tyrone (v Mayo): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, R Brennan, P Harte; B Kennedy, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, L Brennan.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday, 2 February

Division One Dublin v Galway Croke Park, 19:00 GMT

Division Two Donegal v Meath Ballybofey, 19:00

Division Three Westmeath v Carlow Cusack Park, 15:00 Laois v Louth Croke Park, 15:00

Sunday, 3 February

Division One Cavan v Kerry Kingspan Breffni Park, 14:00 GMT Roscommon v Monaghan Hyde Park, 14:30 Tyrone v Mayo Healy Park, 14:30

Division Two Cork v Kildare Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 13:00 Tipperary v Fermanagh Semple Stadium, 14:00 Armagh v Clare Pairc Esler, 14:00

Division Three Longford v Offaly Pearse Park, 14:00 Sligo v Down Collooney, 14:00