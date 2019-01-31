Declan Bonner speaks of shock after Donegal road deaths

Declan Bonner says he knew the tragedy would have a bit impact on his squad as soon as he heard the heartbreaking news

Donegal football manager Declan Bonner has spoken of his shock after the road accident in the county which left four young men dead on Sunday evening.

One of those killed, Gweedore man Micheal Roarty, was part of the Donegal minor squad in 2013 when Bonner managed the team.

"I watched Micheal on a number of occasions down through the years," Bonner told BBC Radio Foyle.

"He was a lovely, lovely fellow. The deaths are a huge loss."

John Harley and Shaun Harkin were natives of Falcarragh where the Cloughaneely club is based while Daniel Scott was from Gortahork.

Bonner heard news as he returned from Ennis

Bonner heard the tragic news as he returned home after guiding Donegal to an opening Football League Division Two win over Clare.

"When the information started to filter through about who was involved, naturally you knew that those men were going to be very, very close to a lot of guys in our squad.

"It's heartbreaking for all the families, their friends and the two clubs Cloughaneely and Gweedore. To that immediate area, it's such a huge loss."

With his side facing Meath in their second Division Two match on Saturday night, Bonner admits he is having to assess the morale of a number of players in his squad to see whether they are in the right frame of mind to play this weekend.

"It's been a difficult number of days and you have got to monitor all that and then make a decision."

Patrick McBrearty's point helped Donegal edge out Meath in their last meeting in the qualifiers in 2017

Bonner expects tough Meath test in Ballybofey

Bonner is expecting a tough test from the Royals who were the only other team to take maximum points in round one after they defeated a highly-rated Tipperary side.

Despite their struggles in recent years, Bonner says that he retains a high degree of respect for Meath football after coming out on the wrong end of results against the county on numerous occasions during his playing career.

"You always knew you were in a battle against Meath. They were physical encounters but they were fair.

"Even in the last number of years that hasn't changed in Donegal-Meath games.

"In the qualifiers in 2017, it was a late Patrick McBrearty point that won it for us. They have always been close games and I expect no different this weekend."

Bonner is again likely to include several youngsters in his team this weekend as he waits on the return to the squad of a number of experienced men - including skipper Michael Murphy.

"There are a lot of young lads getting valuable game time and valuable experience at this level. That can only augur well for the future."