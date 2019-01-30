Football League: Ronan McNamee says Tyrone can 'rectify' Kerry loss in Mayo game

Ronan McNamee (right) says that the Tyrone squad do not consider Mayo to be their bogey team

Ronan McNamee is optimistic Tyrone can regroup from the opening Football League defeat in Kerry by beating Mayo in Omagh on Sunday.

Tyrone shot only one first-half point as they lost 0-11 to 0-7 in Killarney.

"We'll be looking forward to rectifying things on Sunday and hopefully getting two points on the board," said McNamee.

Mayo beat Tyrone in the championship in 2013 and 2016 but the Red Hands did win comfortably in Castlebar during last year's Football League.

Those All-Ireland semi-final and quarter-final victories have led some to regard Mayo as Tyrone's bogey team but McNamee insists that is not the view within the Red Hand camp.

"But you can't stop people form talking outside the panel. If they say Mayo are our bogey team, let them believe that.

"They have got the upper hand on us on two occasions in the championship in the last five or six years but we've beaten them a few times in Castlebar.

"There is not very much between the teams when it comes down to it but to be fair, they have got the rub of the green on two of the bigger occasions.

"Anybody inside the camp will be confident if we get our house in order and get off to a good start, we're well capable of putting it up to anybody in Ireland."

McNamee expects Mayo, who edged out Roscommon 1-8 to 1-7 in their opener on Saturday, to come to Healy Park in confident mood with James Horan now back at the helm.

On that last occasion the teams met at the venue in the 2017 league, Mayo edged a 1-10 to 0-12 victory - although the Red Hands missed a host of chances that day.

"They will not be fearing coming to Omagh. They got a good result against Roscommon at the weekend so they will be coming off the back of that with confidence," added McNamee.