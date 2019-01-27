Football League Division Four: Derry claim 1-10 to 1-9 win over Antrim in Belfast

Enda Lynn scored a fine point in a one-sided first half in Belfast

Padraig Cassidy scored an injury-time point as Derry held off an impressive Antrim fight-back to open their National League Division Four campaign with a 1-10 to 1-09 win.

Derry dominated the opening half and extended their lead with a Shane McGuigan penalty after the break.

Patrick McBride responded instantly as the Saffrons valiantly fought back.

Keeper Padraig Nugent saved a late penalty but was helpless as Cassidy fisted over the winning score.

With a strong breeze at their backs Derry dominated the opening half as Antrim failed to trouble the visitors.

Enda Lynn and Ciaran McFaul's scores were the standout moments in an otherwise forgettable first 35 during which the Saffrons only pointed once through Ryan Murray.

When McGuigan struck within five minutes of the restart it looked as though Damien McErlain's side could be heading for a routine victory to begin life back in the league's lowest tier.

However Antrim, themselves now buoyed by the wind, offered a response that will give Saffron fans reason for optimism as McBride collected Nial Delargy's wonderful pass to reduce the deficit back to the three.

In front of an increasingly vocal crowd at Corrigan Park, Antrim continued to rally and drew level when substitute Owen McKeown put a well-taken point over the bar.

The biggest cheer was reserved for Nugent, who kept out Lynn's penalty with a fine save diving high to his right in what looked like being the game's crucial play.

However Cassidy's point three minutes into added time ensured that the Oak Leafers took two points from the all-Ulster encounter.

Antrim scorers: R Murray 0-3, P McBride 1-3, S Beatty 0-1, P McCormick 0-1, O McKeown 0-1.

Derry scorers: C Bradley 0-3, C McFaul 0-2, C McAtamney 0-1, E Lynn 0-2, S McGuigan 1-0, P Coney 0-1, P Cassidy 0-1.

SUNDAY'S ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS