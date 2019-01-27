Football League: Donegal win Division Two opener as Armagh and Fermanagh earn draws

Jamie Brennan fired over three points for Donegal in Sunday's victory in Ennis

Donegal made a winning start in Football League Division Two by beating Clare while fellow Ulster sides Armagh and Fermanagh opened with draws.

Michael Langan slotted over four points as Donegal secured a 0-16 to 0-13 away victory over the Banner county.

Stefan Campbell netted as Armagh led by five points against Kildare but the hosts hit back to draw 0-14 to 1-11.

A last-gasp Conall Jones score earned Fermanagh a 0-8 to 1-5 draw with Cork at Brewster Park.

Jones took a mark five minutes into added time and held his nerve to ensure the Ernemen began the campaign with a point.

A low scoring first half at Brewster Park saw Jones open the scoring but Cork registered the remaining points to lead 0-4 to 0-1 at the break.

Conall Jones was Fermanagh's hero with his late point securing a draw in Enniskillen

Fermanagh came out firing on the restart and points from Aidan Breen, Declan McCusker and Ciaran Corrigan left it level.

Luke Donnelly edged the Rebels back in front but the visitors were reduced to 14 men when Ruairi Dean was dismissed for two yellow cards.

Another three-point surge from Fermanagh, with Daniel Teague, Sean Quigley and Jones on target, gave the hosts a two-point cushion.

That disappeared in an instant as Matthew Taylor hit the top corner of the Erne net from an Ian Maguire pass.

Media playback is not supported on this device Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher's mixed feelings after draw against Cork

Fermanagh were running out of time in their search for an equaliser before Jones slotted over with seconds remaining.

Armagh also had to settle for a point after letting a healthy second-half lead slip at Newbridge.

The teams went in 0-6 apiece after a tight first half with Orchard forward Jamie Clarke chalking up two points.

Another four points were shared at the start of the second half before Armagh hit 1-2 without reply to take a grip on the game.

Stefan Campbell scored the only goal of the games as Armagh and Kildare played out a draw

Clarke popped over and Campbell's brilliant finish into the back of the net after 49 minutes was followed by a Niall Grimley free.

Kildare responded with five unanswered points thanks to scores from Ben McCormack, Conor Hartley, Fergal Conroy, Aaron Masterson and Jimmy Hyland.

It set up a tense finale and Orchard forward Rory Grugan split the posts with a free before Hyland levelled late to deny the Ulstermen victory.

Donegal were pushed all the way by Clare before emerging victorious from their trip to Ennis.

Michael Langan's four points all came in the first half and it was all-square before Niall O'Donnell two points gave Donegal a 0-10 to 0-8 lead at half-time.

Media playback is not supported on this device McGeeney rues 'wasted chances' as Armagh start with draw

David Tubridy scored Clare's final three points of the first half and he added two more on the restart to level.

Garry Brennan put Clare in front only for Donegal to hit back with points from Jason McGee and Caolan McGonagle before a Jamie Brennan double.

Tubridy and Gavin Cooney made it a one-point game before Hugh McFadden and McGee knocked over the insurance scores.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division Two

Division One Mayo 1-08 Roscommon 1-07

Division Three Down 1-12 Laois 2-15

Division Four Waterford 0-09 Wicklow 1-07

Sunday

Division One Kerry 0-11 Tyrone 0-7 Monaghan 2-13 Dublin 1-13 Galway 0-13 Cavan 0-11

Division Two Clare 0-13 Donegal 0-16 Fermanagh 0-8 Cork 1-5 Kildare 0-14 Armagh 1-11 Meath 0-15 Tipperary 1-8

Division Three Carlow 1-11 Sligo 0-7 Offaly 0-12 Westmeath 0-13 Louth 0-9 Longford 1-8