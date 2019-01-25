Football League: Tyrone hands debuts to Rafferty and Kennedy for Kerry opener

Liam Rafferty (left) made his debut for Tyrone during the recent Dr McKenna Cup

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has handed Football League debuts to Liam Rafferty and Brian Kennedy for Sunday's Division One opener against Kerry in Killarney.

Galbally's Rafferty is named at full-back with Derrylaughan's Kennedy in midfield after both featured in the recent Dr McKenna Cup.

Darren McCurry is selected in an attack which also includes Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden.

All-Stars Padraig Hampsey and Colm Cavanagh are both unavailable.

Hampsey has a groin injury with Moy's Cavanagh having not yet returned to the panel after being rested for the McKenna Cup campaign.

McCurry impressed during the pre-season competition as he made his return to the squad after opting out during last year's Football League.

The Edendork man produced a man-of-the-match performance as he hit 0-9 in last weekend's 0-16 to 0-14 McKenna Cup Final win over Armagh.

Tyrone: N Morgan; L Rafferty, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, R Brennan, M McKernan; B Kennedy, D McClure; M Donnelly, P Harte, N Sludden; D McCurry, D Mulgrew, C McShane.