GAA scraps experimental hand pass rule for Football League

The controversial experimental rule used in the pre-season competitions restricted consecutive hand passes to three

The experimental hand pass rule will not continue to be trialled in this year's Football League, the GAA's Central Council decided on Saturday.

The rule meant a maximum of three consecutive hand passes was allowed in the pre-season competitions but was met by a chorus of criticism.

The four other trial rules will remain in place for the League.

Thus the rules concerning the 20-metre kickout, sideline kick, sin bin and the mark will still apply.

All kickouts will take place from the 20-metre line with sideline kicks outside the 13-metre line having to played forward while the mark rule for kicks delivered from inside the 45-metre lines are aimed are encouraging more direct play.

The sin-bin sees players who have received black cards forced off for 10 minutes and not replaced during that period.

Hand pass rule won't apply in McKenna final

Following the Central Council's decision, the Ulster Council announced that the controversial hand pass rule would not apply in Saturday evening's Dr McKenna Cup final between Tyrone and Armagh.

There were reports that Saturday's Central Council meeting decided by a slender margin not to retain the hand pass rule for the Football League which starts next weekend.

Speaking earlier this week, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte said that the controversial hand pass rule was leading to "silly kick passes that are 10 metres or less".

"I don't know what was intended by this rule but whatever was the intention, it's not working. It has actually been detrimental rather than helpful," added the Tyrone boss.

The experimental rules were drawn up by the GAA's standing committee on playing rules and underwent a seven-week consultation process before Croke Park decided in November to trial them during the pre-season competitions and the Football League.

GAA announces ticket price increases

Saturday's meeting also saw delegates agreeing to introduce a number of ticket price increases for 2019, which the Central Council has committed to distributing wholly to clubs and counties.

Pre-purchased tickets for Division One and Two Football League matches will increase from 12 to 15 Euro with tickets bought on the day increased to 20 Euro.

The price rises will include All-Ireland Football and Hurling Finals stand tickets increasing from 80 to 90 Euro.

A GAA statement said the price rises "represents the first major review of championship ticket prices since 2011".