Sigerson Cup: St Mary's beat NUIG in Dangan opener

Derry's Daniel McKinless slotted over a point which brought St Mary's level at Dangan

St Mary's overcame NUIG in a free-kick competition as the Belfast team started their Sigerson Cup campaign with victory at Dangan on Wednesday.

Daniel McKinless levelled for St Mary's to make it 1-8 to 1-8 at the end of normal time.

Stephen McConville was the St Mary's hero in extra-time as his equaliser left it 1-11 apiece.

It went to a free-kick contest and St Mary's won 4-2 with Liam Rafferty firing over to seal victory.

Aaron Boyle netted a penalty for the 2017 champions before a Nathan Mullen goal helped the Galway hosts into a 1-4 to 1-2 lead at half-time.

It required a strong finish from St Mary's to send the match into extra-time, when NUIG's Patrick O'Donnell and Ryan McSherry of St Mary's were sent-off.