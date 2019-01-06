Dr McKenna Cup: Holders Donegal and Cavan to battle for semi-final spot

Media playback is not supported on this device Declan Bonner dubs hand pass rule 'an absolute disaster' after McKenna Cup win over Down

Dr McKenna Cup holders Donegal will battle with Cavan for a semi-final spot on Wednesday after both maintained their 100% records in Section A.

Donegal beat Down 1-17 to 0-10 at Newry as Cavan outclassed QUB 0-17 to 0-3.

Tyrone have maximum points in Section C after a 2-14 to 1-9 win over Ulster University as Ben McCarron's hat-trick helped Derry beat Fermanagh 3-9 to 2-8.

Armagh head Section B win after they beat Antrim 2-21 to 1-10 as Monaghan drew 1-14 to 0-17 with St Mary's.

The Orchard County's second big win in their section puts them in a strong position to reach the semi-finals providing they avoid a heavy defeat by Monaghan on Wednesday.

Donegal untested by youthful Down side

Martin McElhinney's impressive display - which included kicking four points from play - helped set up Donegal's comfortable win over a youthful Down side at Pairc Esler.

Down, looking to employ a counter-attacking strategy under new manager Paddy Tally, did have a Ciaran Harney goal ruled out for a fourth hand pass infringement midway through the first half and trailed only 0-4 to 0-3 after 27 minutes.

However, Donegal hit five unanswered points before the break to take a control that they never relinquished.

Tally rebuilding Down for the future

When trailing 0-4 to 0-11 early in the second period, Down did miss a goal chance as Pat Havern's shot came back off a post.

Points from substitute Paul Devlin and Conor McGrady did cut Donegal's lead to five but Declan Bonner's side closed out the match with four straight points, with Caolan McGonagle's flicking in their goal after a long ball from debutant Oisin Gallen.

The only downside from a Donegal point of view was a hamstring injury picked up by the returning Eoin McHugh early in the second half which will rule out the Kilcar man for a number of weeks.

In the other Section A game, Cavan continued their winning start under new manager Mickey Graham as they cruised to a 14-point win over Queen's, who were held scoreless in the second half at Ballyconnell.

Breffni goalkeeper Raymond Galligan produced two superb saves and also contributed three points from frees in an all-action display.

Galligan made a crucial early stop from Queen's full-forward James Smith as the home side built a 0-8 to 0-3 advantage at the break.

Kevin Tierney, Niall Clerkin and Conor Madden provided four points off the bench in the second-half as Graham continues to explore the depth of his panel with midfielder Michael Argue again impressing for the home side.

Keeper Raymond Galligan produced an impressive display for Cavan against Queen's

Mary's hold Monaghan as Armagh outclass Antrim

In Section B, St Mary's responded superbly to their 25-point hammering by Armagh before Christmas to draw with All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan.

The sides were level on eight points apiece at half time but the Farneymen appeared to have taken control when the impressive Barry McGinn fired home a goal 15 minutes into the second half to push his side into a four-point lead.

St Mary's doggedly fought their way back and man-of-the-match Shane McGuigan added a pair of crucial points to keep his side in contention.

Monaghan lost Ryan McAnespie to a late black card as they attempted to hold onto their lead but the Belfast side scored the final three points of the game at St Tiernach's Park with Aaron Boyle clinching a draw in stoppage time.

Malachy O'Rourke's Monaghan will now face Section B leaders Armagh in round three on Wednesday night after the Orchard County cruised to another facile victory.

Antrim's Patrick McBride scored the opening point of the game but the home side went 27 minutes without a score as Kieran McGeeney's men took control through Ryan McShane's goal and Jamie Clarke's penalty just two minutes later.

Stefan Campbell top-scored with eight points for the visitors, who were never in danger of an upset at Glenavy and Eoghan McCabe's injury-time goal for the Saffrons did little to improve the final scoreline from an Antrim perspective.

Tyrone star Lee Brennan performed impressively for Ulster University against the Red Hands

UU test Tyrone as Derry overcome Ernemen

Tyrone had to battle hard at Healy Park to overcame a Ulster University side spearheaded by Red Hand County stars Lee Brennan and Michael McKernan.

A Brennan point helped the students lead 0-2 to 0-1 early on and the Red Hands needed scores from Kyle Coney and Liam Rafferty late in the first half to go in 0-8 to 0-5 up at the break.

UU hit three unanswered points after the interval to level the game but a Declan McClure goal was followed by three more quickfire scores by the Red Hands - which included an effort by half-time substitute Peter Harte - as Tyrone moved six up.

To their credit, UU never gave up and a goal by Brennan's Trillick club-mate Daire Gallagher left only a kick of the ball between the sides at 1-12 to 1-9.

But Tyrone hit the last three scores which included Harte's late goal and a draw against Fermanagh on Wednesday will be enough to secure Mickey Harte's side a place in next weekend's semi-finals.

Derry's win over Fermanagh keeps alive their mathematical hopes of earning a semi-finals spot but they will need a big win over Ulster University on Wednesday and hope other results go their way.

Hat-trick hero McCarron didn't start the game as he was introduced early on when Ryan Bell had to be stretchered off.

McCarron's first goal put the Oak Leafers 1-5 to 0-1 ahead although Fermanagh cut the margin to three by half-time (1-7 to 1-4) helped by Ryan Lyons's superb goal.

McCarron's two further goals in the second half helped Derry maintain a cushion despite Darragh McGurn's successful Fermanagh penalty.

Fermanagh's defeat means their semi-final hopes are over even though they still have to face Tyrone in their final section game.

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup results Section A Down 0-10 Donegal 1-17 Cavan 0-17 QUB 0-03

Section B Monaghan 1-14 St Mary's 0-17 Antrim 1-10 Armagh 2-21