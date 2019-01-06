Ryan McHugh: Donegal forward to line out for UU on return from concussion

Donegal hope to have both Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh available for the defence of their Ulster title

Donegal All-Star Ryan McHugh plans to make his return from concussion when he lines out for Ulster University against Derry in the McKenna Cup on Wednesday.

McHugh, 24, has not played since being advised to take a break from the game in September.

The return of the wing-forward will be a boost to Donegal's league campaign with Paddy McBrearty still sidelined because of a cruciate ligament injury.

"I'm feeling well and the concussion issues have all cleared," said McHugh.

"I will play for Ulster University on Wednesday and after the McKenna Cup I'm very much looking forward to the league with Donegal."

The Kilcar clubman suffered a slight bleed on brain following his second concussion injury of 2018 but has returned to training with the county panel in recent weeks.

"It's the way Ryan plays - his game - he'll go in for a lot of ball and he's always driving at the opposition and he's low to the ground and sometimes he does get bangs. He's shifted a fair few over the last number of seasons and we're hoping that he gets an injury-free season," said Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

"We should have him back for the start of the national league campaign, which is good, we need a few more experienced players in there and a bit more quality too and he'll add that along with a few more players."

Donegal captain Michael Murphy will not feature in his side's McKenna Cup matches but is expected to return to the panel mid-way through the league while McBrearty is targeting the beginning of Donegal's Ulster title defence for his return from the knee injury he suffered last June.

McHugh's cousin Eoin is another injury concern for Donegal and could be facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he sustained during his side's victory against Down at Newry.