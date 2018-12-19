McKenna Cup: Outfield goalkeepers to increase - Mickey Harte

Niall Morgan will start in goal for Tyrone's McKenna Cup opener against Derry at Celtic Park

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte expects more goalkeepers to double as outfield players as gaelic football evolves.

As he prepares for the Reds Hands' McKenna Cup opener against Derry on Thursday, Harte is backing keeper Niall Morgan to get forward more often.

Monaghan's Rory Beggan won a 2018 All-Star award following his eye-catching displays for club and county as a shot-stopper and an attacking threat.

"I don't think I'd have to give Niall licence to do that," joked Harte

"I think he's already taken it for himself and you can understand it for him too because he plays his club football outfield and is very effective there.

"So it would be no surprise for me to see Niall Morgan going out the field because he has done it on a number of occasions - maybe not as extensively as Rory Beggan has done to date, but I think we will see more of that as the game progresses in the next few years."

Morgan will start between the posts for Tyrone at Celtic Park on Thursday as one of just four players to retain their places from the team that started the All-Ireland final defeat by Dublin in September.

Tiernan McCann, Niall Sludden and Cathal McShane are the other three survivors from the Red Hands' last outing with a further six members of the All-Ireland final panel listed among the substitutes as Tyrone aim to regain the title they won six times in succession before their loss against Donegal in February.

"Why would you enter a competition if you didn't want to take it seriously? We've done that all the years I've been involved with Tyrone and we've been pretty successful in doing that," added Harte.

"The target is always to get a minimum of four games if you can and if you're successful you can get five competitive games before the league is ideal."

Darragh Canavan, son of Tyrone legend Peter, could make his senior debut on Thursday

New faces and old hands

Corner back Liam Rafferty and midfielder Brian Kennedy will both make their senior Tyrone debuts against Derry while Conan Grugan, Kyle Coney, Darren McCurry will all start after earning recalls to the panel.

"We had a couple of trial games where there was a number of very good players, who we've been watching all year, and we've had to pick some of them but obviously we couldn't facilitate them all," Harte continued.

"We know quite a bit about their ability and what they have to offer and the McKenna Cup is a good place to see can they bring it on to the next stage in anticipation of maybe bringing them a step further."

Also listed among the Tyrone substitutes is teenager Darragh Canavan, the son of two-time All-Ireland winner Peter, who has been catapulted into the senior squad.

The 18-year-old he has yet to represent his county at Under-20 level and has never started a championship game for his club Errigal Ciaran but has been called up by Harte following a string of brilliant performances as the Dunmoyle club recently won a second successive Division One league final.

Tyrone: N Morgan; L Rafferty, R Brennan, C McLaughlin; T McCann, A McCrory, B McDonnell; C Grugan, B Kennedy; N Sludden, K Coney, C McShane; D McCurry, D Mulgrew, R Sludden.