Ulster Club SFC: Final to take place at Healy Park on Sunday, 2 December

Coleraine's Colm McGoldrick attempts to get away from Scotstown's Emmet Caulfield at Omagh
Emmet Caulfield (right) helped Scotstown overcome Coleraine in Sunday's first semi-final

The Ulster Club Football Final between Scotstown and Gweedore will take place at Healy Park on Sunday 2 December.

The Ulster Council took the decision to arrange the provincial decider for the Omagh venue after it hosted both Sunday's semi-finals.

A crowd of almost 8,000 watched Sunday's double-header.

Scotstown edged out Coleraine 1-14 to 2-10 in Sunday's first game with Gweedore romping to a 4-11 to 0-16 win over 11-time winners Crossmaglen.

