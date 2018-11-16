Ulster Club SFC: Semi-final a family affair for Darren Hughes

Darren Hughes has helped Scotstown to a four-in-a-row of Monaghan titles

Ulster Club SFC semi-finals Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 18 November Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW from from 13:30 GMT; score updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

By his own admission Darren Hughes has had an 'interesting' build-up to Scotstown's Ulster club semi-final.

The Monaghan star will lead his team into battle against a Coleraine side that features three of his wife Orlagh's brothers.

Family ties will be pushed to one side for the day with a final date against Gweedore or Crossmaglen at stake.

"I've two brothers-in-law playing, Barry and Paul Daly, and Eoin is in the panel too," said Hughes.

"We'll not be the first brothers-in-law to play against each other. The family WhatsApp would have the odd dig in it but we'll see how it goes.

"It's been an interesting couple of weeks with the build-up."

Scotstown have won four consecutive Monaghan titles and made it to the Ulster final in 2015, when they were beaten by Crossmaglen, but lost in the preliminary round in 2016 and in the provincial quarter-finals in 2017.

Hughes, who will be joined in the Scotstown team by his brother Kieran on Sunday, is wary of the challenge posed by their opponents, who defeated three-time Ulster champions Slaughtneil in their Derry quarter-final replay.

"They are very well drilled and I wasn't surprised that they beat Slaughtneil. They have quality all over the field with the McGoldrick brothers (Colm, Ciaran and Sean Leo) and other quality players there," added Hughes following their quarter-final victory over Burren.

"I thought this year's Ulster Club Championship was anyone's coming in. Any of the nine teams. But we got the first win under our belt in the preliminary round against Derrygonnelly and it gave us a bit of momentum."

Coleraine beat Cavan side Castlerahan in the quarter-finals to extend their championship campaign and they are now aiming to keep the Seamus McFerran Cup in Derry for a fifth time in six years following the provincial success of Slaughtneil and Ballinderry in recent seasons.

Kevin Cassidy hit 1-3 for Gweedore as they accounted for Cargin at Corrigan Park

To get anywhere in Ulster, you must cross Crossmaglen

In the second semi-final at Healy Park on Sunday, Donegal's Gweedore will attempt to upset 11-time Ulster champions Crossmaglen Rangers.

The Armagh kingpins cruised to their 44th county title last month and Donal Murtagh's side will start as favourites following their narrow quarter-final win over Coalisland of Tyrone.

"Crossmaglen have been the team to beat in Ulster over the last 20 years. If your club are going to get anywhere in Ulster, you have to cross Crossmaglen," said Gweedore captain Kevin Cassidy, who is predicting an exciting contest in Omagh.

"I think it will be a good game of open football. They like to play ball and we like to play ball too," added Cassidy.

"I don't see either of us being majorly defensive. Cross love to play football. They've done that down through the years.

"They've never changed that philosophy despite other clubs not doing that and the pressure that can bring."