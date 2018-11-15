Arron Graffin: Cushendall defender could play a part in All-Ireland semi-final

Arron Graffin was injured in the second half of Cushendall's Ulster Club Final win over Ballycran

Cushendall could yet have defender Arron Graffin available for the All Ireland Club Hurling semi-final against the Galway champions in February.

Antrim player Graffin was stretchered off with what was feared to be a career-threatening injury in Sunday's Ulster Club Final win over Ballycran.

However, Graffin said on Thursday that a scan had found "no ligament damage".

"I will require intensive physiotherapy but the knee is structurally sound and I won't need surgery," said Graffin.

The news mean that the Cushendall defender will be able to fly on his honeymoon with wife Sara Louise which had to be delayed because of his hurling commitments.

"Sara Louise and I are shortly off on the trip of a life time around several countries in South America," said a delighted Graffin.

"We can travel due to the brilliance of the medical team who treated me on the pitch.

"From Ruairi Og nurses Marion Carson and Clare Burke to Dr Andy Bell of Ballycran and physios Leighton Bradgate and Francis Quinn, they were superb.

"They manipulated my dislocated knee back into place on the pitch and that was crucial."

Graffin will return from honeymoon in the middle of December and hopes to resume light training in the New Year.

"The All Ireland Club semi-final against either Liam Mellows or St Tomas of Galway in early February might come too soon but is a tangible target. I will do all in my power to get back fit again," added the Cushendall man.

The Ruairi Ogs earned a 1-15 to 0-10 win over the Down champions in Sunday's decider.