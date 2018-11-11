Cushendall beat Ballycran 1-15 to 0-10 to earn record 11th Ulster Club SHC title

Sean McAfee scored Cushendall's first-half goal after Stephen Keith saved Donal Naughton's shot

Cushendall clinched a record 11th Ulster Club Hurling title as they earned a 1-15 to 0-10 win over a misfiring Ballycran at Armagh.

Aiding by a strong first-half breeze, Dall led 1-11 to 0-6 at the break with Sean McAfee notching the goal.

Ballycran cut Cushendall's lead to five but a series of missed frees ended the Down club's chances of a fightback.

Arron Graffin's serious knee injury meant 12 minutes of added time when Cushendall hit the final three points.

Conor Woods, among the Ballycran free-takers to fluff their lines in the second half, was sent off late on as he picked up a second yellow card for a challenge on Neil McManus.

McManus top-scored with seven points for Cushendall as he dominated the centrefield exchanges during the crucial first-half period.

However, Donal McNaughton's display in Dall's half-forward line was arguably even more significant with goalscorer McAfee and Graffin, before the injury to his left knee, also impressive for the winners.

Cushendall's victory edges them one ahead of their Antrim rivals Dunloy who have won 10 provincial hurling titles.

More to follow.