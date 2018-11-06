Ulster Club SFC: Semi-finals to be staged as double-header at Healy Park

From the section

The semi-finals of the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship are to be staged as a double-header at Healy Park, Omagh, on Sunday 18 November.

Derry champions Coleraine will face Monaghan kingpins Scotstown at the County Tyrone venue at 13:30 GMT.

Armagh champions Crossmaglen will play Donegal holders Gweedore at 15:30, with the semi-final winners scheduled to meet in the decider on 2 December.

Cargin, Castlerahan, Coalisland and Burren lost at the quarter-final stage.