Ulster Club SFC: Cross battle past Coalisland as both teams finish with 13 men

Rian O'Neill hit seven points for Crossmaglen at Athletic Grounds

Rian O'Neill's seven points helped Crossmaglen edge out Coalisland 0-12 to 0-10 in the Ulster Club SFC as both teams finished with 13 men.

Cross led 0-4 to 0-2 when Coalisland's Brian Toner and Eoghan Hampsey were both sent off in a 60-second period.

But Coalisland only trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at the break and as Cross duo Callum Cumiskey and Johnny Hanratty were red carded, then moved one point ahead.

But Cross hit seven of the last 10 scores to earn victory.

Rian O'Neill hit five of those Cross scores with his brother Oisin supplying Rangers' other two late points.

Paddy McNeice notched eight of Coalisland's 10 points including the final kick of the match as his free attempt at goal flew over the bar.

Crossmaglen will face the winners of Sunday's quarter-final between Cargin and Gweedore in the semi-finals.

More to follow.