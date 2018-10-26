Ulster SHC: 'Focused' Slaughtneil face Ballycran

Media playback is not supported on this device Being able to focus on one code will help - Slaughtneil coach McShane

AIB Ulster SHC Championship Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Date: Sunday, 28 October Throw-in: 14:30 BST Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane believes the club's early Derry SFC exit could stand to his team.

The Slaughtneil footballers lost their Derry quarter-final to Coleraine this month, which ended the club's bid for a fifth consecutive county double.

The hurlers, who are chasing a three-in-a-row of Ulster titles, play Down champions Ballycran in their provincial semi-final on Sunday.

"With the focus on one code, it's always going to help," said McShane.

"The biggest help is that the workload for the dual players has now been lessened so they're getting more rest and recuperation between training sessions.

"The downside of it is the lads loved playing week in, week out, the winning brought a momentum and that momentum was maybe stalled a bit.

"We've got a full focus just on Sunday's game and we've had that for three weeks and hopefully we'll see a bit more energy about the team come Sunday."

Forward Cormac O'Doherty and dual player Brendan Rogers have both recovered from injuries to be available for the reigning Ulster champions, who have a fully fit squad to choose from for their match-up with a Ballycran side, managed by Gary Savage and Michael Braniff, that won their first Down SHC title in three years last month.

"I played against Gary and Mick plenty over the years, I know what they're like and if they bring the same tenacity on the sideline as they did on the pitch they'll have Ballycran going really well," added McShane.

"Ballycran are a good team, I've seen them a couple of times over the last few weeks, they've brought a few younger guys on and Gary's two young lads are now in the team and they play a nice brand of hurling and they've still got that teak-toughness about them so we're expecting a massive battle.

Antrim final a 'flip of a coin'

The team that emerges from Sunday's semi-final at Corrigan Park will advance to an Ulster SHC final against either Cushendall or Loughgiel Shamrocks, who will also contest this year's Antrim SHC final on Sunday.

McShane, a Ballycastle man based in Belfast, keeps a close eye on the club championship in his native county but finds it difficult to separate the two sides competing this week.

"I honestly believe that one is the proverbial 50-50 game," he said.

"Two teams that anytime they've played in the championship there's been very little between them.

"These two teams, both of them have the ability to win, they're both very strong and I really wouldn't want to be calling it, I think it's a flip of a coin for that game."

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

AIB Ulster SHC semi-final

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Ballycran (Down) - Sunday, Corrigan Park, 14:30 GMT

Bathshack Antrim SHC final

Cushendall v Loughgiel - Sunday, Ballycastle, 15:00 GMT