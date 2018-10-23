Aidan O'Rourke favourite for Roscommon job despite delays over appointment

Aidan O'Rourke previously managed Louth and assisted other counties

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke remains favourite to be the next Roscommon manager despite delays in confirming his appointment.

Roscommon GAA released a statement saying they had hoped to announce the successor to Kevin McStay on Monday.

The Roscommon statement said that their "preferred candidate" had requested more time to confirm his backroom team.

2002 All-Ireland winner O'Rourke previously managed Louth and also assisted other counties.

He was part of Kieran McGeeney's backroom team both in Kildare and Armagh in addition to working with Down during James McCartan's tenure.

O'Rourke, who is GAA performance manager at Queen's University, is regarded as being an innovative coach and a shrewd tactician.

The Dromintee native writes a coaching column for the RTE website.

O'Rourke was also believed to be in contention for the Antrim job 12 months ago before the appointment of Lenny Harbinson.

McStay stepped down as Rossies boss after they suffered three heavy defeats in this year's inaugural Super 8s stage of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

The Mayo man has never been a fan of the defensive/counter-attacking approach employed by several Ulster counties but that may prove to be method favoured by O'Rourke if he is appointed to the Roscommon role.