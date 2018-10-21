Crossmaglen come from behind to win 44th Armagh football title
Crossmaglen fought back from an early five-point deficit to win a 44th Armagh Football title as they overcame Ballymacnab 0-24 to 1-15.
On a big day of club finals, Barry Daly's goal helped Coleraine beat Lavey 1-12 to 0-12 with Coalisland defeating Killyclogher 2-11 to 1-7 in Tyrone.
Cargin held off Creggan 0-5 to 0-4 in a low-scoring Antrim final derby.
Castlerahan edged out Crosserlough 2-11 to 1-13 in Cavan with Gweedore beating Naomh Conaill 0-17 to 1-7 in Donegal.
At the Athletic Grounds, Jack Grugan's seventh-minute goal helped Ballymacnab lead 1-3 to 0-1 as this year's Armagh League winners looked set to clinch their first ever county senior title.
While Cross responded with four unanswered points, Ballymacnab still looked in control at half-time as the superb Grugan's fifth point of the half and a Kieran Hughes score left them 1-11 to 0-11 ahead at the break.
However, Crossmaglen outscored their opposition by 0-13 to 0-4 in the second half as Rian O'Neill kicked six points.
Johnny McKeever's 48th-minute point edged Crossmaglen into the lead for the first time four further answered points followed as Ballymacnab's challenged wilted.
Aaron Kernan also fired two second-half points for Cross.
More to follow.
SUNDAY'S CLUB COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC final
Cargin 0-05 Creggan 0-04
O'Neill's Derry SFC final
Coleraine 1-12 Lavey 0-12
Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC final
Castlerahan 2-11 Crosserlough 1-13
Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC final
Ballymacnab 1-15 Crossmaglen 0-24
Michael Murphy Donegal SFC final
Gweedore 0-17 Naomh Conaill 1-=07
LCC Tyrone SFC final
Coalisland 2-11 Killyclogher 1-07