Stephen Rochford linked with Donegal coaching role after Karl Lacey's departure

Stephen Rochford could be set to take the Donegal coaching vacancy left by Karl Lacey's exit

Former Mayo football boss Stephen Rochford is understood to be mulling over an offer to join the backroom team of Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

Bonner is looking to recruit a new coach after Karl Lacey's decision to step away from the Donegal set-up.

Rochford stepped down from the Mayo job back in August, citing a lack of support from the county's board to proposed changes to his backroom.

He led Mayo to two narrow All-Ireland Final defeats by Dublin.

Mayo lost after a final replay to the Dubs in 2016 and were edged by a point in the decider 12 months later.

This year, Mayo missed out on a place in the Super 8s after a qualifier defeat by Kildare.

Rochford's managerial Curriculum Vitae includes guiding Corofin to an All-Ireland Club title.

Donegal suffered relegation to Division Two of the Football League earlier this year after Mayo snatched a last-gasp draw in Ballybofey in the final round of round robin games.

However, Bonner's side went on to win the Ulster title although they exited the All-Ireland series at the Super 8s stage after a home defeat by Tyrone.