Brawling players hit with hefty bans by Down GAA

Downpatrick beat Ballyholland in the tempestuous league match

The Down clubs involved in a mass brawl in a league match have received heavy sanctions from the county board.

Ballyholland and Downpatrick's Division One football game was marred by violence with players from both teams leaving the pitch to fight with fans.

The BBC understands one player has been given a proposed two-year suspension, the maximum sentence under rule, with several others hit with 12-month bans.

It has also been proposed to exclude the clubs from the 2019 Down SFC.

Any proposed sanction relating to next year's Senior Football Championship is likely to be strongly challenged by both parties as the trouble 10 days ago flared in a different competition.

The players can also seek personal hearings from Down's Competitions Control Committee, the county's disciplinary body, if they choose not to accept the proposed punishments. The next step would be to appeal.

The news comes two days after Ballyholland won the 2018 Down Minor Football Championship.

The serious flashpoint in Down was the latest in a series of ugly brawls at recent club games in Ulster.

Strabane and Stewartstown were involved in a melee during a Tyrone Intermediate Football Championship game while Derry's reserve Football Championship final involving Slaughtneil and Ballinderry was also marred by serious ill-discipline.

The Derry GAA authorities are also expected to deal with incidents which happened during the recent county senior football semi-final between Slaughtneil and Coleraine.