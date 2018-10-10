Sean Cavanagh: Moy still awaiting response from Tyrone to plea over incident

Cavanagh suffered a broken nose and other facial injuries in the Tyrone Club Championship game

Moy say they are still awaiting a response after their plea to the Tyrone GAA board to reconsider its verdict on the incident which led to Sean Cavanagh receiving multiple facial injuries.

Two weeks ago, Moy called on Tyrone's GAA authorities to review the incident in the Tyrone SFC tie with Edendork.

Cavanagh's injuries included a badly broken nose and concussion.

Tyrone's GAA bosses ruled that the referee had been correct in taking no action after the incident.

Speaking on Wednesday, a Moy spokesman reiterated that the club wants the "referee and linesmen to took at the video footage again and to review their decision".

"We have spoken directly to Tyrone county chairman Michael Kerr requesting a copy of the match which is our entitlement but that has yet to happen," added the Moy spokesman.

"We have also yet to see a copy of the referee's report which we too have requested."

BBC Sport Northern Ireland has contacted the Tyrone county board following Moy's latest comments and is awaiting its response.

Cavanagh taken to hospital after incident

Ex-Tyrone star Cavanagh, 35, was taken to hospital after sustaining the injuries in the first half of the game on 15 September.

In a statement released after the extent of the injuries to Cavanagh emerged, the Edendork St Malachy's club issued a robust defence of their player: "Edendork GAC would like to state firmly that it is the opinion of the club and individual player that this was an accidental and unfortunate collision and we hold any suggestion to the contrary as being defamatory.

"The club wishes to add that they are gravely disappointed by any media publication linking this incident to an overarching suggestion of an endemic problem of violence in Tyrone football."

The Tyrone Senior Football Championship game featured six red cards, 20 yellow cards and a black card as Edendork clinched a 0-10 to 0-9 after a late point from former Tyrone panellist Darren McCurry.

Three-time All-Ireland winner, Cavanagh revealed that he had been forced to cancel a number of work meetings on the Monday after the incident on medical advice.

The five-time All-Star says he intends to resume club football with Moy in 2019.