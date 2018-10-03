Derry SFC: Eoghan Rua defeat Ulster champions Slaughtneil 1-11 to 0-13 in quarter-final replay

Slaughtneil defeated Eoghan Rua when the sides met in the 2015 Derry SFC final

Eoghan Rua overturned a five point second half deficit to send defending champions Slaughtneil out of the Derry Senior Football Championship in their quarter-final replay.

It is the first time since 2013 that the back-to-back Ulster champions have been defeated in the county SFC.

Liam McGoldrick's 64th minute point put Coleraine, who trailed by as much as seven, ahead for the first time.

They will now face Ballinascreen in the semi-final.

Since 2015 Slaughtneil have reigned supreme in all three codes in Derry.

Last weekend, Emmet's retained their camogie and hurling titles and were unsurprisingly tipped by many to claim the Derry SFC for a fifth consecutive year.

Having drawn at Owenbeg on 24 September, the sides met again and it was the defending champions who raced into an early lead.

Having trailed by four points at the break, Eoghan Rua controlled the second half restricting their opponents to just three scores.

With Slaughtneil's shooting gone cold, Coleraine capitalised with a Colm McGoldrick goal bringing them to within two.

It was McGoldrick who levelled the tie before his brother Liam secured a famous victory.

Eoghan Rua will now set their sites on adding to the solitary Derry SFC title they won in 2010.