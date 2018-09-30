BBC Sport - Colin Turkington: BTCC champion plans on 'enjoying the moment'

Turkington plans on 'enjoying the moment'

BTCC champion Colin Turkington says he will enjoy securing his third title having been through what he describes as "the toughest year of my life".

The Portadown driver, who won the series in 2009 and 2014, finished 22nd in race two to take an unassailable championship lead at Brands Hatch.

Turkington took 10 podiums this season including one win at Oulton Park.

