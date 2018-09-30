BBC Sport - Fermanagh SFC: Derrygonnelly secure fourth consecutive title

Derrygonnelly secure Fermanagh title

Derrygonnelly Harps win their fourth consecutive Fermanagh SFC title with an impressive 2-16 to 0-10 victory over St Joseph's Ederney at Brewster Park.

Ryan Jones produced a Man of the Match display from midfield, scoring the opening goal and adding two points from play.

Harps will play the winners of the Monaghan SFC in the preliminary round of the Ulster club championship.

